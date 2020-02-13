Devin Booker (1), the guardian of the Phoenix Suns, drives around Marquese Chriss (32) from the Golden State Warriors in Phoenix during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York)

PHOENIX – On a night when full attention in Phoenix Sun’s country was shifted to Devin Booker, who may have got the all-star nod he deserved, they also played a basketball game.

And they won 112-106 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Booker had 27 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. As usual, Booker had to do most of the heavy lifting, but the suns got some nice posts elsewhere.

“I’m just glad we won the game,” said Williams, a fitting answer given that the game not only ended but went as a whole.

The suns controlled it from the jump and led 12-3 early. Even so soon in the game, Golden State reacted quickly with a 10-0 run and remained despite a very understaffed squad.

Phoenix was up 10 after the first quarter, eight at half time and eleven after the quarters. Just over six more minutes, the Warriors reduced it to five, and then every full break for Booker went out the window in the fourth quarter.

Booker did his best to take advantage of the strong defensive coverage, and the suns at both ends did enough to beat the league’s worst team, having flipped the ball 22 times.

“Devin does what Devin does,” Williams said of Booker’s performance.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was 5: 16, looked thoroughly unsure of his plan, and took a number of jumpers, including 10 three-point.

However, his 15 points were the top grade behind Booker. Fortunately, seven of the nine Suns players who tried three-pointers converted and the team shot 37.8% overall.

They also got some important bank contributions at both ends, so Booker has the only positive plus-minus of the starters and is all the way at Plus-17.

“I was very excited about Jonah’s influence on the team,” said Williams.

If you think, “Jonah? Who?” Don’t feel stupid. Center Jonah Bolden, a former Philadelphia 76ers second-round goal, was signed by the team one hour before the start. The message was reported earlier in the day.

He immediately got minutes because the Suns were still on the squad, but Cheick Diallo for an injury, and Bolden was rewarded for his game by ending starter Diallo.

He had six points, seven rebounds, a steal, and two blocks in 26 minutes.

“He played well. Receiving the call on the same day is a great task and you get current minutes, ”said Booker. “Congratulations on the call and the opportunity to use it. Getting into NBA action on day one is no easy task. “

Williams also called out his bank backcourt duo from Elie Okobo and Jevon Carter, who scored 20 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal.

“Elie was great tonight,” he said. “He and JC brought an energy and a dog into the game that we needed.”

On the side of the Golden State, it would be unfair not to mention the great piece by Marquese Chriss. The Sun’s previous top 10 selection was the Warriors’ best player on Wednesday night with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Booker is happy for his former teammate and sees another person.

“Marquese is someone I am proud of when I sign his contract and job security,” he said. “You can tell by his face, man, he’s much happier in this situation and he’s played very, very well lately.”

Booker blocked Chriss late, who, to be fair, got Booker earlier that night, and Booker made sure he was over the top and let Chriss know how each of us would do if we got our boyfriend like that.

The referees shockingly failed to capture the friendly atmosphere there and gave Booker a technical foul.

“The referees didn’t understand. I think that’s why they called a technician, but I’m trying to have fun out there and find happiness in this league,” Booker said with a little sarcasm.

“I laughed at him and it was justified and I’m glad he did,” said Chriss of his buddy. “It was fun for me.”

The Suns are now entering the all-star break with their 22nd win of the season and see a possible double-digit improvement over the previous year.

However, this is not where everyone is at, as mentioned above.

“I think it’s time for this organization to have an all-star,” said Williams. “It’s been a minute, but who better to represent us than Devin?”

