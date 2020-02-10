Lydia Manch

Maison Bab: Covent Garden’s Kings Of The Fancy Doner

Maison Bab

4

All babies. Photo by Justin de Souza.

The Maison Bab is one of the three restaurants in the London kebab scene (it’s a scene), Le Bab.

The ingredients are selected with love and care, free-range chicken and pork, all sauces, liniments and toppings come from our own production.

Pervasively, we vaguely hope that the donor beignets are a meat version of their sugary Choux namesake from New Orleans: wild and sweet as a pastille. They are not and probably better for it. The Maison Bab is a crispy, deep-fried lamb and beef ball with chilli and garlic sauces for immersion. When you bite into it, some fleshy air comes out. All in all, it’s a great snack for carnivores and is surpassed by the less catchy-sounding meat butter that we also ordered as a starter. It is made from the surplus juices of the kebab and is a masterpiece of firm dough, a humble hero dish that probably won’t start flooding your Instagram feed, but absolutely deserves a place in your heart / meal plans.

In the main course there are some belters – including lamb adana, dipped in molasses lamb jus, coated with cucumber, crispy fried onions and Chermoula Mayo. The meat is tender, smoky-sweet, the good kind is tough. The crunch against tenderness against sauce is wonderfully balanced. The heat blooms slowly and exhilaratingly. It’s so, so good – and it’s not even our favorite. The fried chicken shish kebab deserves this honor: grilled chicken, crackling chicken, pickled cucumber, wild coleslaw.

It’s worth noting that their bottomless kebab brunch – bottomless pork shawarma kebabs and eggplant sabichs, bottomless cocktails – will be launched in February.

Maison Bab – all the sauce-licking pleasure of a late night kebab, all the deep charm and tough cocktails of your new favorite date night or your ruinous brunch spots.

Maison Bab, 4 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA.