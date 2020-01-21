advertisement

This can be considered insidious to ask what The Captain is doing, but I know I can’t be the only one who wonders.

What exactly is Steve Yzerman waiting for with regard to a coaching change for the Detroit Red Wings?

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

The Vegas Golden Knights inexplicably fired his good friend Gerard “Spuddy” Gallant last week, making him one of the best coaching-free agents in the NHL. Yzerman and Gallant both played for the Red Wings on the ice, although Gallant had continued by the time the Stanley Cup parades continued.

It has become clear that current head coach Jeff Blashill is not the right figure to lead this team through a renovation. The evidence, despite the constant rhetoric of ‘playing hard every night’, is there for everyone to see.

And although Yzerman stated that he would not make major changes during his first year at work, his hand could be forced if the team continued to blow out games.

Gallant is known to help younger teams in their overall progress, and his presence in the Motor City would be an immediate boost for a team desperately in need of a shock for the future.

The man they call Spuddy could very well be picked up by another NHL team such as the New Jersey Devils or San Jose Sharks, who fired their bench bosses earlier this year and are now led by interim coaches.

There is no more time to waste – Gallant must come back to Detroit before the chance disappears!

advertisement