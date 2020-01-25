advertisement

WORCESTER, mass. (AP) – Max Mahoney scored 18 points and Walter Whyte added a double when Boston University took the lead in the first half and passed Holy Cross 79-64 on Saturday.

Mahoney made 8 out of 12 shots on goal for Boston University (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League), which scored a total of 50% (31 of 62) and led 43-27 at halftime. Mahoney added six rebounds and six assists when the Terriers cracked a two-game skid. Whyte ended its second double-double season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Javante McCoy threw himself forward with 12 points and six assists, while Reserve Fletcher Tynen scored all four of his shots and scored 12.

Joe Pridgen finished Holy Cross (3-18, 2-6) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Austin Butler and Matt Faw scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Crusaders shot 42% off the ground, 37.5% from a distance (9 out of 24) and made 5 out of 9 fouls.

