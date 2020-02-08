Domestic automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M & M) saw a 73% drop in consolidated profit to GBP 380m for the December quarter of 2019 due to sluggish vehicle sales on Saturday.

The company had an after-tax profit (PAT) of £ 1,396 in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to a statement by M & M.

“The results of Q3 F2020 include a £ 554 crore net loss from exceptional and one-time items compared to a £ 519 crore net loss from exceptional and one-time items in Q3 F2019.”

Revenue also declined to 12,120 crore in the last quarter, compared to 12,893 crore in the same period last year.

Vehicle sales in the third quarter amounted to 1.23.353 units compared to 1.33.508 units in the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 8%, the company said.

Tractor sales also declined by 6% to 81,435 units in the third quarter, after 87,036 units in the same period of the previous year.

Exports of vehicles and tractors decreased 22% to 9,633 units in the last quarter, compared to 12,363 units in the same period last year.

However, the Indian auto and tractor industry showed signs of a turnaround in the third quarter and recorded moderate double-digit growth in the first half of the year.

Good monsoons, the demand for holidays, improved liquidity conditions, new launches, especially in the commercial vehicle (UV) sector, and special regulations from OEMs for the automotive industry are the main reasons for this slowdown in growth.

The unusual rains in October 2019 have done some damage to the Kharif crop, but the mood in the agricultural and rural economies is quite optimistic. The good sowing of Rabi crops is supported by very good water reserve levels and government announcements to promote infrastructure projects.

In the future, the supportive and coordinated interplay of monetary and fiscal policies will be of paramount importance for reviving growth.

The Union budget has reaffirmed its commitment to doubling agricultural income and has given agriculture and the rural sector a boost.

