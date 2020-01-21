Mahershala Ali shows incredibly humble reactions after losing to Sam Rockwell at the SAG Awards

advertisement

Mahershala Ali has accepted his recent award awards losses. The actor was nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a television film or miniseries for his role as Wayne Hays in the third season of HBO’s True Detective. However, after losing the statue to Sam Rockwell for his portrayal of Bob Fosse in the FX mini-series Fosse / Verdon, Ali went to Instagram to celebrate Rockwell’s victory.

“(SAG Awards), thanks for the nomination. Congratulations to my brother Sam Rockwell,” Ali wrote in the headline.

In his acceptance speech, Rockwell mentioned his candidates and his Fosse / Verdon actress Michelle Williams for The Hollywood Reporter. “I share that with you,” he said to the other four actors before describing and adding Williams as his “miracle double,” “I can’t imagine doing this with anyone other than you.”

advertisement

The other three nominees were Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Mad Men star Jared Harris for his work on Chernobyl and Jharrel Jerome for his thrilling performance in Netflix ‘When They See Us.

During the summer, it was announced at the SDCC that Ali would play in Blade and bring the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wesley Snipes appeared as a blade in his own film trilogy in the late 90s and early 00s, which ushered in the modern era of comic films. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, later announced that Ali had called him personally to play the vampire hunt daywalker.

“When Mahershala calls, you answer,” said Feige THR at the time.

Ali’s last major film role was Dr. Don Shirley in the 2018 Green Book film, which recorded Shirley’s tour of Jim Crow’s south and the friendship he made with the unemployed bouncer Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen), whom Shirley hired to drive him. Despite being rated problematic by many moviegoers, Ali won the Best Supporting Actor award, and the film was awarded Best Picture at the Academy Awards last year.

The author Nick Vallelonga raised some controversy at the Academy Awards last February, particularly the question that none of the filmmakers had spoken to Shirley’s family to discuss their point of view.

“When you talk about the Don Shirley family, that’s a problem for me,” Vallelonga said, according to PEOPLE. “Don Shirley himself told me not to speak to anyone. He told me the story he wanted to tell. He protected his private life and all the things about him, miraculous things about him.”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement