Mahe Drysdale fails to reach the final by rowing club champions on North Island

ROWING NZ

Dual Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale finished fifth in his men’s single scull heat on Lake Karapiro on Saturday. (FILE PHOTO)

Mahe Drysdale’s hope of defending his Olympic title for a single scull can trust others after another bleak show.

Drysdale failed to qualify for the men’s single scull final at the North Island club championships on Lake Karapiro on Saturday. It is clear that the 41-year-old sustained an injury in the regatta.

The double defending Olympic champion was fifth in the second heat, in which four rowers qualified for Sunday’s final. His time of seven minutes 57.53 seconds was 0.6s of fourth place.

Robbie Manson ran to victory in the first series in 7: 20.94, more than five seconds away from the second fastest, Chris Harris.

Manson is the representative of New Zealand in the men’s single since Drysdale’s second Olympic gold in Rio in 2016, but has been disappointing in the past three world championships. After missing the A-final in Austria last year, Manson said he would reassess his options before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Drysdale was one of the eight men who finished sixth at the world champion last year and will have to qualify for Tokyo later this year at a ‘last chance’ regatta in Lucerne. He has stated that he wants to be back in the single for Tokyo, but his selection may depend on what Manson prefers and if the selectors feel the lack of shape of Drysdale during the home summer, it is not as important as what he could produce during the high event.

GETTY IMAGES

Robbie Manson was again in strong domestic form. (FILE PHOTO)

A big possibility for Manson is to work together in the double sculls – probably with Harris, who has been in double with John Storey for the past three seasons. That duo has won world champions gold and bronze medals, but Austria was a big disappointment with an eighth place.

If Manson and Harris were to consist of the double scull crew, Storey could bid on the single scull spot for Tokyo. He finished third in the first heat on Saturday behind Manson and Harris, in 7: 40.83. Manson’s brother Karl won the second heat in 7: 35.84.

