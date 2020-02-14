FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Kenta Maeda wonders if the theft of the Astros badge has affected teammate Yu Darvish’s performance during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ defeat at the 2017 World Series against Houston.

Darvish lost games 3 and 7. He gave up nine runs – eight earned – over just 3 1/3 innings with two walks and no strikeouts. He didn’t make it out of the second innings in either game.

“Yu Darvish doesn’t usually give up that many hits, so now that this news has been released, it makes sense – and he hasn’t had any strikes,” Maeda said through a translator on Friday morning in Minnesota’s spring training complex, four days after his takeover from Los Angeles.

Maeda did not believe that stealing signs would affect his performance. In game 5, he gave José Altuve a triple homer in a game Houston won.

“It’s the only Homer I’ve given up,” said Maeda. “I’m not even 100% sure whether he knew my signs, whether he knew the field.”

“If I knew for sure that Altuve knows my pitch. I would have been troubled and frustrated, ”said Maeda.

He is concerned that his chance to win the World Series has been compromised

“As a Dodger at the time, it was a little frustrating because the Dodgers had a chance to win the whole thing,” said Maeda.

