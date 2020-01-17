advertisement

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar temple: Discourse on “Tiruvarutpa” by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on “Tirumurai” by R. Uma Rani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

advertisement

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Discourse on “Panchadasami” by Gnanasivananda, P and T Nagar, 6.45 pm

Sri Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on “Needhineri Vilakkam” by Pulavar Suba Ramachandran, 5.45 pm; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5:00 pm

Sri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama Laksharchanai, Bypass Road, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Center: Yoga classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6.00 am, 6.30 pm and 10 am and 4 pm (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation lessons; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road, and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The welfare organization of Surya Nagar: Pongal celebrations; cola drawing competition, 6 hours; sports competitions, 7 a.m.; Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa and Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy to distribute prizes, 6:00 pm

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement