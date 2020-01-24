Madras HC declares the South Indian Artistes Association elections void

advertisement

The Supreme Court of Madras on Friday declared the elections for the South Indian Artistes Association, a top actor of actors, invalid in June last year and destroyed and ordered new polls.

Justice K Kalyana Sundaram, who approved the order on various petitions submitted in that regard, ruled that elections in the positions of office holders of the association would be re-conducted within three months and appointed judge B. Gokuldas as election officer.

“In the final analysis, this Court does not hesitate to consider that the decisions of the Executive Committee of the association of the petitioner at the meetings held after the end of their term of office, that is to say on 18.10.2018 and the actions taken under taken, are invalid in law and not binding on members of the association, “he said in the order.

advertisement

He also said that the special officer appointed by the government will continue to perform her duties until the results are announced and the new office holders take up their office.

The court had previously suspended the counting of votes in view of alleged irregularities in postal votes and that the announcement for the elections was issued after the office of the office holders had ended.

The Tamil Nadu government had informed the court that the elections were invalid because they were not held according to the statutes of the association.

Pandavar team members at the South Indian Film Artistes Association election in Chennai on June 23, 2019.

| Photo credit:

R. Ragu



The series of lawsuits started after the association clerk had given a decision to postpone the election to the association in view of the allegations that the name of 61 members was allegedly removed from the roles a few days before the election.

Actor Vishal, the general secretary of the association, challenged the order and moved the supreme court. After several hearings, the Supreme Court finally allowed election behavior on June 23 last year.

There were allegations that the state government was involved in the affairs of the association by appointing a special officer to manage the affairs of the body.

The central government has stated through its counsel that the registrar of associations had every right to investigate the complaints of members of the association and, if necessary, to appoint special officers to oversee the affairs of the association.

The state further stated that according to the statutes of the association there is no provision to extend the term of office of the existing office holders and therefore the election by office holders whose term had expired is invalid.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement