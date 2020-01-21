advertisement

Madonna canceled another show at the weekend and an insider claims that it is simply because of their “age”, which RadarOnline.com can report exclusively.

This is her eighth cancellation on her “Madame X Tour”.

The singer Say A Prayer, 61, has already admitted an “indescribable” and “overwhelming” pain during her tour.

advertisement

An email was sent to ticket holders on Sunday, January 19, just 45 minutes before their appearance in Lisbon, Portugal, stating that they would not enter the stage.

“She’s getting older and if she gets heavy one night, she can’t recover as well as she did the next night,” the insider told Radar. “So she is.”

“In my opinion, she shouldn’t be planning any series anyway, if she knows that,” the source continued. “At the same time, she wants to pretend that she can keep up, chug alcohol and everything is fine. That’s not how it works when you’re 60. I recommend that she give it a try, but also if you have to cancel shows several times and disappoint fans: it’s not cool. “

Shortly after Madonna canceled her show, she went to Instagram and told the fans that she had to “listen” to her body. A few days earlier, she posted a video warming up for her show. In the clip she called herself “hurt”.

The singer who meets with her 25-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams previously canceled shows in Boston, New York and Miami.

She will perform three shows in Lisbon from Tuesday, January 21 to Thursday, January 31.

advertisement