Madonna celebrates daughter Mercy's birthday during the concert

We all want a pop star like Madonna could be our mother, but the singer’s six children – Lourdes [23], Rocco [19], David and Mercy [14] and the twins Estere and Stelle [7] – can count themselves lucky. Mercy, a.k.a. Chifundo, had the birthday surprise of her life when her mother pulled her on stage on Tuesday, January 21, during a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, to surprise her with a sweet greeting.

“The best birthday present I can give you is to teach you never to settle for the second best,” said the blonde bombshell to her daughter in front of hundreds of fans at the Coliseu dos Recreios.

Mercy replied, “Even though I sometimes want to say,” Oh my god, I can’t handle it now. “I really love you and want to thank you for everything, Mom.”

The crowd was so moved by Madonna’s sweet outcry, especially when Chifundo said that she “really looks up” to her mother and thanked her for “giving her a life I never had”. She was not adopted from Malawi.

She added, “I know you are going through a tough time with your hip and all the injuries, but I want to say that you are a really strong person. You deserve everything you want.” Aww!

The singer of “Papa Don’t Preach” called Mercy a “really compassionate” person and we can see why she has such a good relationship. However, the pop star’s older children face her mother differently, especially when she wears her blinded eye patch.

Lourdes and Rocco “agree,” a source told Closer Weekly recently. “You think she looks like a crazy Halloween pirate.” They even “asked her to get rid of the eye patch,” but her mother doesn’t listen. She loves her accessory!

“Madonna has a lot of fans who love every crazy thing she does,” the source said. “However, your children don’t.” You may want to stay on your good side because Madonna could open many doors for you when the time is right.

“I think if we look at it in the longer term, maybe five to ten years, there is definitely this potential,” said PR expert Claire Shiels once in a daily mail to FEMAIL. “Her mother is an extremely accomplished entrepreneur and I am confident that if she asks for her help, she can create and create career opportunities where she could hit these kinds of numbers.”

