The up-and-coming country artist Madison Kozak is the first artist of Nicolle Galyon’s record label Songs & Daughters, a women-focused and creative company in collaboration with Big Loud. The youngest graduate from Belmont University is also part of the 2020 Next Women of Country class from CMT.

While her record label is only about strong women, Kozak’s debut single “First Last Name”, which was released in July 2019, is a very special man: the country pop melody is for the singer’s father.

Read on to find out what Kozak The Boot said about the story behind “First Last Name” on the red carpet at the 2019 BMI Country Awards.

“First Last Name” is probably the most personal song I’ve ever written. It is a song that I wrote for my father as an early Father’s Day gift.

She is signed to the brand new Nicolle, Songs & Daughters record label. One of the biggest pieces of advice is “tell your truth.” My father is the one who taught me everything I know and love about country music. That’s where the inspiration for this song came from.