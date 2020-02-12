(AP Photo / Matt York, file)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – The Arizona Diamondbacks’ starting rotation didn’t exactly steal national headlines a year ago. It was okay to get into the Cactus League, but there were a lot of question marks. And in the course of the regular season, injuries and the eventual trade with Zack Greinke put the depth to the test.

That changed this winter. Suddenly, rotation is a strength highlighted by the takeover of Madison Bumgarner – a guy the D-Backs didn’t even expect when the 2019 campaign ended in October.

“We went into the off-season with a plan that didn’t necessarily affect our launch site,” General Manager Mike Hazen admitted to the media gathered at Salt River Fields on Wednesday. “We had other areas that we knew we would focus on – replacing some of our free agents for position players and targeting our bullpen. When we went through the off-season, we saw that it became an option. We felt that this could help our start-pitching staff in the long term, not just this year. And we could do something. “

Bumgarner immediately gives credibility to a young team that wants to make a name for themselves in the National League. His three World Series rings are a shining reminder that he knows how to win on the biggest stage, and his daily preparation is something that Hazen and Torey Lovullo hope will affect the other pitchers in the clubhouse.

“It was very special to see him walking around in our uniform with our hat and our brand and logo,” emphasized Lovullo. “I know he’s ready to go. He has an idea of ​​what he wants to do.”

Hazen repeated these views and emphasized the importance of building a successful team culture.

“Having him in our uniform – just seeing the presence in the clubhouse and hearing some of the comments made by teammates on the first day – shows you that it means a lot to someone of his stature, performance, skills to have in our clubhouse, “said Hazen.

The Diamondbacks general manager also pointed out the importance of giving his boys a real # 1 starter to rally and found that they didn’t have that after Greinke was treated in July. Sure, different players have participated in different games. But now they have a good arm on the front every five days.

Even if he is no longer the dominant pitcher he once was in San Francisco, Bumgarner should still have a lot in his tank at the age of 30.

Lovullo wasn’t ready to make final decisions in mid-February, but he joked that if he didn’t consider Bumgarner as a starter against Atlanta on opening day, he would be “an idiot”.

In other words, it would be insane if someone else took the hill on March 26th.

However, it is not just the man at the top of the rotation who inspires optimism within the organization. If you simply swap Greinke for Bumgarner, your rotation will not get stronger immediately. Indeed, at the moment some Greinke might consider the better pitcher. Or at least the “safer” option.

Bumgarner is significantly cheaper and could be just as effective. The D-Backs also held on to Robbie Ray, added Zac Gallen and Mike Leake over the course of the season, developed Luke Weaver, and saw some of their best young guns gain valuable major league experience in 2019.

Suddenly, Alex Young, Jon Duplantier and Taylor Clarke seem much more willing to push the season. Not to mention Merrill Kelly, who gave Arizona 183.1 decent innings last summer as a 30-year-old rookie.

All of this leads to considerable depth in the most volatile position of baseball.

“I said recently that we’re going to get a 10-man rotation this year,” laughed Lovullo. “Be the first team in baseball history to go 10 deep. What do you think about it?”

Obviously that won’t happen. But as the Diamondbacks saw in 2019, you can never have too much pitching. Especially if you try to run down the Los Angeles Dodgers.

