Yellow alarm success!

A three-year-old girl was rescued by the police after an amber alarm and informed of the whereabouts of the kidnappers.

Monday morning, February 10th Madeline Mejia was strapped to her father’s back seat LesterWhen he ran back to his home in Apopka, Florida to get his keys. When she returned to his vehicle, she had already been kidnapped.

Lester tried to follow the unknown driver of a black Honda, but eventually lost sight of the car as it got faster. However, he noted his license plate number, which he later gave to the police officers during their investigation. After five hours on a Cessna plane, officials at the U.S. Department of Justice discovered the suspect’s vehicle and alerted the ground workers who stopped the vehicle on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee.

The FDLE later published a photo of the life-saving moment when Madeleine was lifted out of the car and confirmed her rescue with a tweet.

“The Florida AMBER alert for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia has been fixed,” they wrote on Twitter. “The child is safe! Thank you for sharing this warning! “

Lt. Kim Montes described the situation as “very traumatic” and added that the toddler was “afraid”.

Four people, three men and one woman, were arrested under her life-saving rescue: Kevin Olmeda-Velis19 Tania Fortin-Duarte, 18, and two of them were not named.

After Madeline’s release, her father explained the pain and anguish he experienced when his daughter was kidnapped.

“It was a pain not knowing what happened to my daughter,” Lester told WFTV9. “I’m happy that my baby is coming back. She was happy to be home.”

Lester told the police that he didn’t know who would take his daughter or why, and noted that he had a good relationship with Madeline’s mother, who was said to live in another state.

It is not yet clear whether the vehicle that went to Texas was on its way to the mother.

police chief Michael McKinley Lester’s uncertainty about his daughter’s kidnapping “Obviously, he didn’t think this was the morning someone would grab Madeline. We don’t all think about it,” he said.