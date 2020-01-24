Maddie Kirker's first warning prediction: showers follow early Saturday, return of sunshine and heat

advertisement

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s first warning forecast

Here comes the rain …

Scattered to countless showers and thunderstorms will roll tonight and continue until early Saturday. Heavy weather is not expected, but a few storms can cause gusts of wind. Temperatures start in the low 50s but rise to the higher 50s at night.

The weekend starts soggy but most of the weekend will be fun. Expect lots of rain on Saturday mornings with decreasing showers by noon. Clouds will soon disappear in the early afternoon. Highs get hot on Saturday until the low 60s. On Sunday we cool back to the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will drop most of the following week in the low 50s, in the normal course of business at this time of year.

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Rain Overnight. Low at 50. Winds: E / SE 10-15

Tomorrow’s picture: AM Rain, Clearing Skies. Highlights in the low 60s. Winds: S / W 10-15

Today in weather history (NWS Wakefield)

January 24

1940 Winter weather: 21.6 ″ snow in Richmond over a 2-day period

2000 Winter weather: Coastal Noreaster 12 18 -18 ″ snow inland; strong wind, tidal flood along the coast

View the Interactive Radar at WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

