There has to be another one, right? It just has to be that way, as it makes sense to give the story more life and a little more leeway to keep going. Mad Max’s story has been going there since 1979, thinking that she could stop after Fury Road was bittersweet, since it would have given fans a classic just to tear it away. Fortunately, as Josh Plainse of Screenrant mentioned, there is hope that Mad Max 5 will launch, although it is likely that we will see some changes as it sounds like this could be a prequel to the divide to bridge between Thunderdome and Fury Road, that is, Furiosa, which has received so much approval from fans during its time on the screen, will not be there. Unfortunately for fans, there is a good reason for this, as Charlize Theron appears to have a very busy schedule and probably won’t be able to meet the obligation, while Tom Hardy should deal with Venom 2 every day and may be able to sign up for the next installment what of course so many fans want. Hardy and Theron swung it and nailed it out of the park with Fury Road, as it looked in a way like a jumble of eye-catching images and a plot line that wasn’t that difficult. But when the film was put together, it came to life in a way that was hard to deny and was worth a lot, and could even silence the most dull fan for a few minutes.

The fifth episode has not yet been set in stone because not all the details have been worked out yet. The cast is one of those details that are very important. But the story for Wasteland has apparently been on the lap of screenwriter / director George Miller for some time now. Apparently there was even a time when Miller came up with the idea of ​​using animation to create Wasteland, which could have been a big mistake but would still have attracted a lot of fans. It’s Mad Max after all, people will show up even if they used dolls to make the film. Well, maybe not quite as many, but the point is that Miller quickly gave the Kibosh the idea of ​​animation because he remains true to his story and wants it to be presented in such a way that it has become so popular over the years , As a writer and writer, this is really very inspiring since many of us who have ever written a story are likely to feel the same way and would not take our chance to tell the story the way we want it to be a quick and easy chance get something out in front of the audience. Some would, but much could regret it.

It sounds like a great idea to turn this film into a prequel, as not only is there no time to plug in Theron, but there is also a chance to explore Max’s character after his stay in Thunderdome, if Miller really is If you think about connecting the two, you may be able to give fans a better insight into the connections between the two films. You have to keep in mind that Max had made some new enemies at the end of Thunderdome when he helped others to escape. So it’s possible that he had to keep moving to stay in front of those who might decide he’d be better off just being left alone when he’s dead. As we’ve seen on Fury Road, there are many bad guys who are willing to subdue others and make life hell in a post-apocalyptic world where life is usually measured in seconds and minutes instead of days , Wired’s Jordan Crucchiola has managed to write an article that could answer many questions fans would like to have answered. Coming back to Tom Hardy would be key since many fans took him in in a great way and it was easy to see how he could take the role and do it on a large scale without too much effort. Mel Gibson may have been the popular choice at first, but it’s hard to believe he’s getting old and at this point, action films are no longer his forte. Whether he likes it or not, the last few films in which he has any actions to do have been far from the things he used to do because, frankly, he ages there and everything in Max’s world is likely would be a bit beyond what he can do at this point. Of course there are stunt doubles for such things, but Hardy is still the better option.