Mad Dog 2020 is back - what other Alcopops of the nineties do you remember?

Everyone from a certain age will remember the joy of hanging out with friends in the local park and enjoying their first alcopop.

These drinks were revolutionary for the underage drinkers of the 90s (not that we naturally approve of this kind of behavior) because, honestly, no 16 or 17 year old really likes the taste of alcohol.

There used to be little for people who didn’t like beer, cider, or wine.

For those who weren’t allowed to witness the intoxicating decade, the 1990s were the final high on loose drinking laws before Challenge 21 and 25 were introduced by the British Beer and Pub Association.

MD 20/20 has a new gold aroma for 2020

The drink that paved the way for Hooch and Bacardi Breezer was MD 20/20 – an American-fortified wine drink that looked like Acid House had vomited.

Everyone called it Mad Dog – but the initials actually stand for Mogen David, the company that made it.

If you look back and put an attractive, colorful liquid in a bottle that practically fits in your pocket, you will only attract children if the ID card laws are far more relaxed.

Orange Jubilee, Blue Raspberry and Banana Red were just three of the delicious flavors that hit the lips of naughty teenagers across the UK.

Mad Dog is still available and is making a comeback on 02.02.2020 (see what they did there?) With a new “gold” taste.

Responsible drinking laws that are under the age of 18 will struggle to get to grips with them. This is great news for us who yearn for a taste of the good old days.

Which of the following alcopops do you remember?

Buckfast

Buckfast

This was actually first introduced in 1890, but saw an upswing in the 1990s. The caffeine-infused wine was not for the faint of heart. Just a few bottles of this 15 percent drink would probably turn your head. It is still available today if you want to try it out.

Bacardi Breezer

Bacardi Breezers

Bacardi Breezer was launched in the UK in 1993 and was one of the most popular alcopops on the market.

It started with orange, pineapple, and lime flavors, but it was the later-released watermelon flavor that went down well – but it was so sweet it itched your teeth.

rotgut

rotgut

Hooper’s Hooch was launched in the UK in 1995 and was a staple in every student fridge thanks to its spicy lemon flavor. They also had flavors of oranges and black currants, but they weren’t much of a cop.

At its peak, 2.5 million bottles were sold in the UK each week.

Hooch was removed from the shelves in 2003, but made a comeback in 2012 with a lower ABV of four percent, but in a larger 500 ml bottle, and has been in operation since then.

Two dogs alcoholic lemonade

Two dogs alcoholic lemonade

It was first launched in Australia in 1993, but came to the UK two years later, roughly at the same time as Hooch.

It wasn’t as commercially successful as its rival, but it had a cult following among students.

Metz

Metz

Martini Metz, who was massively underestimated alongside Hooch and Bacardi Breezers, appeared for the first time in 1996 and returned in 2011 with a fearsome Judderman advertisement that caused nightmares.

The drink itself was pretty darn good – the mix of schnapps definitely gave it a slightly different twist on other citrus and fruity brands.

Smirnoff Ice

Smirnoff Ice has been a popular alcopop since the late 1990s – but it’s fun that despite the name, it doesn’t include the brand’s flagship export, vodka.

In fact, it is a flavored malt drink. The brewing process is similar to the beer production process and has a crispy citrus taste.

Smirnoff also released a Black Ice version of it that was delicious.

missing

Who remembers mixing it with Diamond White Cider and making it explode? Let’s just say it was a very cheap place to go.

The delicious fruit drink (on the far left in the picture above) was launched in 2014 to meet the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages with a fruit taste.

reef

A non-carbonated alcopop that had a J2O feel – but, you guessed it, with added alcohol.

The orange and passion fruit flavor was created by the makers of Hooch and was a different interpretation of the traditional carbonated alcopop.

WKD

WKD blue

WKD was first marketed in Scotland in August 1996 under the name Wicked and is still a firm favorite with alcoholics.

The flavors included WKD Blue (since blue was a flavor at the time), WKD Iron Brew, WKD Berry and WKD Mango Crush.

What other alcopops do you remember?

