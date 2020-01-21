Macron, Trump may have digital tax spitting collective bargaining in 2020

advertisement

Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump agreed on a ceasefire in their dispute over digital taxes, which means that neither France nor the U.S. will impose punitive tariffs this year.

Macron said Monday he had a “great discussion” with Trump on the subject without giving details.

“We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation,” he said on Twitter.

“Excellent!” Trump said in a reply to Macron’s post, without providing any additional information. Trump is on the way to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

A reading of the call in the White House was much more subdued. The two leaders agreed that it is important to successfully negotiate the tax on digital services and discussed other bilateral issues. And neither a White House spokesman nor officials with The United States’ sales representative’s office would confirm that the U.S. President had canceled his announced tariffs.

Still, the possible hiatus could alleviate the transatlantic tensions that had built up between Washington and Brussels along another potential trade war front. Trump signed a ceasefire with China in the first phase of a broader agreement last week to balance trade between the two largest economies in the world.

The European Union is an even bigger trading partner in the United States than China, and the supply chains between the two economies, particularly in the automotive and financial services industries, are intertwined in a way that would make a hopeless collective bargaining dispute even more damaging to the global economy.

The Macron government is still hoping for a solution that fits in with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s discussions on the subject, according to a French official who asked not to be identified in accordance with government regulations.

The meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday will discuss the progress of the OECD talks. While the OECD is still working on its proposal to tax technology companies around the world, France has pushed its own levy last year, hitting US internet giants like Google, Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.

“We now have an agreement between the two presidents to avoid tariff escalation and a trade war,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters before the Brussels meeting. “It remains a difficult negotiation – with the digital tax, the devil is in the details and we have to clarify the details.”

Paris and Washington have discussed the possibility that France will stop collecting digital tax payments due in April as long as the US does not introduce new tariffs, French officials said. However, this would not mean withdrawing the tax, they added. For its part, the French government denies that its national tax is discriminatory and warns that the EU would take retaliatory measures if the United States levied additional taxes.

The United States has stated that the French tax discriminates against American technology companies, based on Section 301 of a 1974 American law that Trump has previously reserved to justify tariffs against China. This opened the door to the US threat to retaliate against $ 2.4 billion of French goods.

The French products, for which a duty of up to 100 percent was paid, included luxury items such as wine, cheese and make-up. An American wine merchant called it the biggest threat to the industry since prohibition a century ago.

For its part, the French government had warned that the EU would take retaliatory measures if the United States imposed additional tariffs.

The clash was another headache for European trade officials as the US sought a rule-based global trade system that Trump says is outdated and directed against America. This also coincided with a change in leadership at the European Commission, the EU executive.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was in Washington for the first time last week, partly to plead for talks and not for tariffs on disagreements like the French digital tax. It is about transatlantic trade in goods and services worth more than $ 3 billion a day.

“Sounds like a pretty healthy relationship to me,” said Hogan in the US capital on Thursday. “Then why should these EU products be subject to customs duties to make them more expensive for your citizens?”

The ceasefire follows week-long discussions between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Le Maire, which should take place on Wednesday in Davos [Switzerland], the Alpine resort, where government officials and business leaders meet in winter to discuss the problems of the global economy.

The dispute has ramifications outside of France as other countries try to generate revenue from the digital economy. Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal that Britain and Italy will face US tariffs if they levy similar taxes on foreign technology companies.

US-EU trade relations started to get sour in 2018 when the Trump administration relied on national security issues to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe. As an ally of the U.S. military, the EU was infuriated and immediately punished with taxes on famous American brands such as Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles and Levi Strauss & Co. Jeans.

A later threat from the United States to inflict significantly more economic damage on the European auto industry with tariffs for the same security reasons led to a hastily agreed ceasefire and an undertaking by both sides to work towards a general cut in industrial tariffs.

Since then, the Trump administration has refused to start tariff reduction negotiations unless Europe involves agriculture. In addition, levies were levied on EU products in retaliation for state aid to Airbus SE that the World Trade Organization classified as illegal, and the WTO appellate body was suspended.

Meanwhile, in a parallel WTO case, the EU is pushing a tariff plan against the United States regarding illegal subsidies for Boeing Co.

Trump, who was due to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, reiterated his frustration with Europe as a trading partner.

“Europe had enormous obstacles for us to do business with them. All of these barriers fall. You have to go down there, ”he told a farmers conference in Austin, Texas. “If they don’t come down, we have to do things that are very bad for them.”

He added: “Europe has been more difficult – and more difficult – than China in many ways.”

– Ania Nussbaum and William Horobin with the support of Jonathan Stearns, Justin Sink and Chelsea Mes

