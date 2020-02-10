ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz scored 34 saves and the Colorado Avalanche ended their road trip with four wins in five games, beating Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Gabriel Landeskog also scored goals for Colorado, who have won seven of their last eight games and are second in the league this season behind Washington with 18 wins on the road.

“Again, we’re going to find a way to get the job done,” said avalanche trainer Jared Bednar. “Tonight was a difficult question, back to back. Five different games that played well in all and won four on the street, which is big at this time of year. “

Jared Spurgeon and Kevin Fiala scored a goal for Minnesota, who lost for the first time in four games. Devan Dubnyk made his second straight start for the wild and stopped 30 shots.

“The last games felt like playoffs. physical, good games, ”said Spurgeon. “But we have to find ways to get away with them. We urgently need points. A good week, but it would have been better to deal with it. “

Minnesota tried to get back into the playoff position. The friendly schedule for February includes nine home games in which it’s 16: 8: 4 this season. It was no problem for the Avalanche to play outside of Colorado.

After his 18: 9: 2 record on the road, Colorado is in second place at the Western Conference with 70 points and this season lies directly behind Washington’s leading 20-road victories.

“Satisfied with the way we are playing,” said Landeskog. “

Bellemare opened the game with his eighth goal of the season with only 1:37 in the second period with the avalanche shorthanding. It is the eighth goal of the season for Colorado.

Spurgeon responded a little over three minutes later when the game had another power game. Zach Parise handed the slot over to Spurgeon, who faced Francouz after a one-timer attack.

Fiala also scored on the power game for Minnesota. The Wild has played 12 of 29 power games in their last 10 games and has led the NHL with 12 power game goals since January 14.

Fiala was a big reason for the success. He has scored three Powerplay goals in the last four games and is second on the team with five Powerplay goals. He has four goals and three assists in his last four games.

But Colorado scored three goals in the second game. MacKinnon, fourth in the league of goals scored, shot a shot through a Landeskog screen at Dubnyk. Landeskog added his 14th goal of the season later and quickly hit Dubnyk after the goalkeeper threw a large rebound in front of the goal.

Alex Stalock had won four of his five goals in goal for Minnesota, but game coach Bruce Boudreau returned to Dubnyk after 31 saves in the win against Dallas on Friday.

“He was broadly better tonight than I thought he made some good saves in the third round,” said Boudreau. “There weren’t five and six. There were two last games, three in this game. It may take a little longer than I would like, but I think it will be a little more consistent.”

NOTES: Avalanche C Nazem Kadri left the game in the third section with a lower body injury and did not return. … Cale Makar became the second rookie defender in franchise history to collect more than 30 assists in a single season. Bruce Bell had 31 assists for the Nordiques when the franchise was in Quebec. Makar leads all rookies with 42 points. … Colorado is 26-1-4 if it leads after two periods this season. Minnesota is 1-17-1 if it follows after two. … Minnesota had won five games in a row against Central Division opponents.

Avalanche: On Tuesday evening you will return home against Ottawa.

Wild: Vegas host on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.