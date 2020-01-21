advertisement

DENVER (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t have to dig too deep to find a reason why he scores so many goals.

“I shoot a lot of pucks,” said the Colorado all-star striker.

Shoot it, it’s really not that easy.

MacKinnon scored two goals for the third consecutive season and hit the 30-goal mark. The Avalanche won 6: 3 against Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The fast forward joined Hall of Famer Joe Sakic as the only avalanche player to have scored three seasons in a row with at least 30 goals since the team moved to Denver in 1995.

“I have a lot of help and it’s nice to be in a really good team,” said MacKinnon. “I think that makes it easy.”

He was not the only one to reach a milestone. After an afternoon with two assists, Cale Makar has 37 points this season, which connects him to Bruce Bell for the record of a rookie defender in Colorado / Quebec. Bell made his mark with the Nordiques in 1984-85.

Nazem Kadri and MacKinnon gained a 1:54 lead when the avalanche was driven by another boost in the second period. They retired from defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues over the weekend with an uproar in the meantime.

Kadri led 2-1 early in the third round and helped Colorado get the game out of reach when he and Matt Nieto scored within 53 seconds. Ryan Graves added another goal late in the third round and MacKinnon knocked on an empty corner for the 30th time.

The win enabled the Avalanche to end their own stand with a 3-0-0 win. They won’t play again until February 1st due to the All Star break and a goodbye week.

Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Givani Smith scored a goal for Detroit five times in a row (0: 4: 1). Larkin also had two templates.

Jimmy Howard scored 40 saves in 2-18-2.

“We wouldn’t have been there if he hadn’t played as well as he did, so he was excellent,” said Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. “He’s been really good in the last three games.” He looks like he’s at the top of his game. “

The Avalanche had 10 players with at least one point.

“The story of our team this year is so profound that different people turn up every night,” said Kadri, who also had an assistant. “That makes us such a difficult team.”

It was an opening phase burdened by a penalty, in which both teams recorded double, persistent calls. Colorado’s power game spanned the second third, and Kadri scored the decisive goal when he fired a shot from Makar.

Makar supported MacKinnon’s goal by running around before sending a low pass to a wide-open MacKinnon.

The only goal in the first half was scored by Bertuzzi, who brought his team-leading 17th of the season into the game with 2:28. He immediately drew boos out of the crowd.

He was booed all afternoon. It wasn’t nearly as much as his last name.

On March 8, 2004, his uncle Todd Bertuzzi, who was then playing for the Vancouver Canucks, hit former Colorado striker Steve Moore from behind. Moore’s face hit the ice first, leaving a concussion and broken vertebrae. An agreement was finally reached in Moore’s lawsuit against Todd Bertuzzi.

“He loves his uncle and the stuff doesn’t bother him a bit,” said Blashill.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar can sympathize with Blashill, whose team is in a 12-34-4 (28 points) season. Bednar and his team passed an equally demanding 22-56-4 campaign (48 points) in 2016/17.

“It is terrible. It is pure misery,” Bednar told reporters after training on Sunday. “You feel that your efforts are good and you are trying your best and you just can’t do it.”

The Red Wings can console themselves in Colorado, a team that has made it into the postseason in the past two seasons.

“I remember coming here to play these guys three years ago. They didn’t look like they wanted to play,” said Larkin.

“I think these guys are a real team at the moment and they are rivals and the most dynamic team we have ever played against.”

NOTES: Red Wings F Frans Nielsen and D Mike Green both suffered upper body injuries. Avalanche F Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) missed a fifth game in a row. He trained on Sunday and could be back after the break. … Kadri has recorded his fourth multi-goal game this season.

Red Wings: Play in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Off until February 1st when playing in Philadelphia.

