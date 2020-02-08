If events had gone as Nicky Henderson had hoped at the start of the season, Altior would not start the second-highest win in the chase on Betfair Exchange in Newbury this afternoon.

Had he prevailed against Cyrname in Ascot in November and increased his unbeaten record to an astonishing 20 races, Altior would probably have been the favorite for the King George at a short price.

And if he had passed this test, the temptation to win the big one, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, would surely have been irresistible.

Unfortunately, it shouldn’t be.

Altior took second place in his highly anticipated head-to-head fight with Cyrname. A grueling duel that ended Henderson’s brave experiment.

And as Altior recovered, Henderson watched new challengers emerge as potential two-mile kings.

Defi Du Seuil had scored an early goal a week before Altior’s bloody Ascot experience in Cheltenham, and the new kid on the block has since won both Tingle Creek and Victor Chandler, a first-class double that exists him to Champion Chase Minions.

Last week, Chacun Pour Soi threw his hat into the ring and took a big step forward after being disappointed at Christmas to defeat Stablemate Min at Dublin Chase in Leopardstown.

He has proven to be a real competitor.

Pressure is on Altior today because if he can’t identify his nine rivals in a race better known as Game Spirit, he won’t be doing a Champion Chase hat trick next month.

In Sceau Royal, the returning Dynamite Dollars, and Kalashnikov, Altior faces some useful rivals, but the mood around Altior has been particularly positive this week, so it’s a big surprise if he doesn’t return to winning ways.

Whether he can prevail against Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi on March 11 is a completely different question.

If Altior Henderson has given cause for concern this season, Might Bite must have forced him to pull his hair out.

Two years ago, Might Bite and Native River fought a really glorious duel in Cheltenham. They traded punches in a gold cup for ages before Colin Tizzard’s charges after the last fence finally defeated the argument.

Both have struggled since then, but Native River has suffered at least a good defeat, and he has good confidence in winning in Aintree in his only start to the season, when Might Bite jockey Nico de Boinville went off on the fourth fence – Get boosters.

In order to regain his confidence, Henderson sent Might Bite over the hurdles in Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, but after doing a good part of the race, Scorpion’s son threw in the towel the moment it got tough.

Given that he is brought to his knees rather than winning, it is difficult to overlook the Native River in today’s Betfair Denman Chase.

Native River won this second class before winning the 2018 Gold Cup. Although it’s difficult for him to do the same double this year, Part 1 should be a relatively easy task.

Game Spirit and Denman Pursuit may be the key races when Cheltenham gets excitingly in sight, but today’s main heat is undoubtedly the third-class Betfair hurdle.

Only the 24 that need to be looked through here, and it comes as no surprise that a case could be made for several, a list that should include frontman Not So Sleepy, idiosyncratic Never Adapt, and Irish attacker Ciel De Neige Player for Willie Mullins.

However, preference is given to Mack The Man, trained by Evan Williams, who is the best disabled horse in the lineup.

The selection is two out of two this season, and Lightly Squeeze and Protectorate, the immediate victims of Mack The Man in Warwick and Sandown, are far higher after winning four races since then.

Mack The Man’s rating has obviously also risen, but a rating of 130 means he has potted himself at the foot of the weights.

With the form of his victories, which look so strong, and with the Williams team, which is currently in such a blatant form, a huge run can be expected.

The Betfair Bet in-play handicap hurdle seems tricky, but the dry floor should fit at all times.

Warwick’s lead actor is Agetur UK Kingmaker Novices ‘Chase, second class, and Nube Negra, who in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase in Sandown in December found only Esprit Du Large too good, should return to winning ways.

Legends Gold wins the vote in the Paddy Power 31 Sleeps To Cheltenham Mares hurdle, while Belami Des Pictons stars in Warwick Castle’s Paddy Power From The Horses Mouth Handicap Pursuit.

SELECTION

Newbury 1.50: Anytime it will

Warwick 2.05: Nube Negra (NB)

Newbury 2.25: Altior

Warwick 2.40: Legends gold

Newbury 3.00: Indigenous river

Warwick 3.15: Belami des Pictons

Newbury 3.35: Mack the Man (Nap)