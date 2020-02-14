Machine Head have released the brand new track circle The Drain, the second song by the Californian metallers since their line-up last year.

The continuation of the standalone Single Do Or Die from 2019 was a reaction to the breakdown of relationships that frontman Robb Flynn was concerned with.

“The song is inspired by a friend of mine who returned from Afghanistan just to break up his relationship with his girl,” says Robb. “She’d played around with him, then got paranoid for playing around with her, and had driven him crazy.

“It was a strange parallel to my life back then – after two band members had just quit – and even more bizarre that two long-time friends of my wife and I got divorced as well. It was separation season. And it happened with friends who took sides, people who were no longer invited to certain events, social and emotional pressure, and all the typical things that happen when a relationship goes bad.

“When I saw this guy pull it through, it helped me overcome my own upheaval. The lyrics to Circle the Drain come from this frustrating time. It’s a sad song about bad relationships, but accepting that it’s over and getting you to go on. “

Catch Machine Head toured Europe and North America in 2020 on one of the following dates. Get your tickets here.

Machine Head World Tour 2020

February

14 Detroit, Crofoot

15 Chicago, subway

16 Minneapolis, Skyway Theater

18 Denver, the Gothic Theater

19 Salt Lake City, The Depot

21 Oakland, Fox Theater

22 Anaheim, House of the Blues

April

19 Zaragoza, Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain

21 Santiago De Compostela, Capitol, Spain

23 Porto, Coliseu de Porto, Portugal

24 Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal

25 Madrid, La Riviera, Spain

27 Malaga, Paris 15, Spain

28 Murcia, Gamma, Spain

29 Valencia, Republicca, Spain

can

01 Barcelona, ​​Razzmatazz, Spain

02 Toulouse, Le Bikini, France

05 Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena, Germany

06 Wiesbaden, slaughterhouse

08 Hanover, Swiss Life Hall, Germany

09 Prague, Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

10 Bratislava, refinery gallery, Slovakia

12 Bucharest, Quantic Club, Romania

13 Sofia, Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

15 Thessaloniki, Fix Factory of Sound, Greece

16 Athens, Piraeus Academy, Greece

20 Kiev, Stereoplaza, Ukraine

22 Moscow, 1930 Moscow, Russia

23 St. Petersburg, A2, Russia

25 Helsinki, Circus, Finland

28 Stockholm, Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

29 Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Norway

30 Aarhus, Zug, Denmark

June

01 Hamburg, Große Freiheit 36, Germany

02 Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg, The Netherlands

03 Lille, L’Aeronef, France

05 London, Brixton O2 Academy, Great Britain

06 Birmingham O2 Academy, Great Britain