Machine Head have released the brand new track circle The Drain, the second song by the Californian metallers since their line-up last year.
The continuation of the standalone Single Do Or Die from 2019 was a reaction to the breakdown of relationships that frontman Robb Flynn was concerned with.
“The song is inspired by a friend of mine who returned from Afghanistan just to break up his relationship with his girl,” says Robb. “She’d played around with him, then got paranoid for playing around with her, and had driven him crazy.
“It was a strange parallel to my life back then – after two band members had just quit – and even more bizarre that two long-time friends of my wife and I got divorced as well. It was separation season. And it happened with friends who took sides, people who were no longer invited to certain events, social and emotional pressure, and all the typical things that happen when a relationship goes bad.
“When I saw this guy pull it through, it helped me overcome my own upheaval. The lyrics to Circle the Drain come from this frustrating time. It’s a sad song about bad relationships, but accepting that it’s over and getting you to go on. “
Catch Machine Head toured Europe and North America in 2020 on one of the following dates. Get your tickets here.
Machine Head World Tour 2020
February
14 Detroit, Crofoot
15 Chicago, subway
16 Minneapolis, Skyway Theater
18 Denver, the Gothic Theater
19 Salt Lake City, The Depot
21 Oakland, Fox Theater
22 Anaheim, House of the Blues
April
19 Zaragoza, Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain
21 Santiago De Compostela, Capitol, Spain
23 Porto, Coliseu de Porto, Portugal
24 Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal
25 Madrid, La Riviera, Spain
27 Malaga, Paris 15, Spain
28 Murcia, Gamma, Spain
29 Valencia, Republicca, Spain
can
01 Barcelona, Razzmatazz, Spain
02 Toulouse, Le Bikini, France
05 Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena, Germany
06 Wiesbaden, slaughterhouse
08 Hanover, Swiss Life Hall, Germany
09 Prague, Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
10 Bratislava, refinery gallery, Slovakia
12 Bucharest, Quantic Club, Romania
13 Sofia, Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
15 Thessaloniki, Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
16 Athens, Piraeus Academy, Greece
20 Kiev, Stereoplaza, Ukraine
22 Moscow, 1930 Moscow, Russia
23 St. Petersburg, A2, Russia
25 Helsinki, Circus, Finland
28 Stockholm, Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden
29 Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Norway
30 Aarhus, Zug, Denmark
June
01 Hamburg, Große Freiheit 36, Germany
02 Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg, The Netherlands
03 Lille, L’Aeronef, France
05 London, Brixton O2 Academy, Great Britain
06 Birmingham O2 Academy, Great Britain