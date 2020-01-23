M&A summary: CRI and EisnerAmper expand

advertisement

Details: EisnerAmper, a top 20 company based in New York, added the executives and employees of Horvath & Giacin, P.C. in New Jersey effective January 16.

John Horvath, President and founding member of Horvath & Giacin, joins EisnerAmper as a partner. He founded the company in 1989. The Pennington, New Jersey-based company provides tax, accounting, insurance, business consulting and consulting services to clients in more than 10 countries. Horvath and his 22 employees will join EisnerAmper with around 1,750 employees and 200 partners. Financial details of the transaction have not been released. EisnerAmper took 18th place Accounting todayList of the top 100 companies of 2019 with annual sales of $ 360.7 million.

“What really impresses us about Horvath & Giacin is their relationship-oriented approach,” said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper’s managing partner for markets and industries, and responsible partner of the New Jersey office. “John Horvath and his team sincerely believe that each of their customers, regardless of their size, location or industry, should receive excellent service.”

“We have long admired the EisnerAmper trail,” Horvath said in a statement. “And we’re excited to now be able to leverage the robust technology, consulting services, talent, customer initiatives, training resources and more to improve our customer service.”

Last September, EisnerAmper expanded to its home state of New York and acquired Imowitz Koenig & Co. Last June, EisnerAmper also merged with CSAM Marketing Inc., a managed IT security service provider with offices in New York and New Jersey.

