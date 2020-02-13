The M602 in Salford was closed in both directions to allow the ambulance to land after an accident.

Police and paramedics are currently on site between intersections 1 for Eccles Interchange and 2 Salford Royal.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the road in a westerly direction.

Traffic cameras show queues that are secured after intersection 2.

Rush hour drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible as travel services report delays of at least 30 minutes.

The police at the North West Motorway tweeted shortly after 5pm: “We have to close both lanes so that Air Ambulance can land.

“We hope not to keep you too long.

“Please avoid the area if you can.”

