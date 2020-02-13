After a rush hour near Denton Island, there are long lines on the M60 tonight.

Two lanes were blocked on the lane clockwise after a collision of two vehicles shortly before 5 p.m.

Highways England reports delays of up to 50 minutes.

Traffic on the M67 on the way to the ring road is also increasing.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Highways England tweeted: “The M60 J24 (Dention Island A57 M67) to J25 Bredbury A560) clockwise 2 lanes were blocked due to a collision.

“@gmptraffic @NWmwaypolice are currently on site.

“Traffic Officers Maintenance Crews & @NWAmbulance are on their way to the area to help.

“Please allow a lot of extra time for your trip.”

The M602 in Salford was also previously closed in both directions so that the ambulance could land after an accident involving two vehicles.

At least one person was hospitalized with injuries that the police did not consider to be life-threatening.

The incident caused serious delays on Regents Road and the Mancunian Way.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. With the MEN email newsletter, you can also get a summary of the greatest stories sent straight to your inbox every day – subscribe here. And you can follow us here on Facebook.