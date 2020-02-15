Drivers are warned of delays after the M56 was closed for emergency repairs after a collision near Manchester Airport.

The highway was blocked overnight between Junction 7 in Bowden and Junction 6 in Hale towards Manchester.

It comes after an accident in which a vehicle hits a bridge and a lot of fuel is spilled on the road.

The road remains closed this morning.

At 8:18 in the morning, the police of the Northwest Highway said: “For information, the M56 between Junction 7 and 6 is still closed. The inspection is done on the road surface. No ETA needs to be opened again. This affects everyone working at @manairport participate. They will be updated. ” as soon as we hear more. ”

Highways England said in a statement: “The M56 in Cheshire is closed between J7 and J6 due to a traffic collision and a bridging eastward.

“Emergency services are on site and civil engineers are on site to inspect the bridge. In addition, a lot of hydraulic oil is spilled on the road that needs to be treated.

“Road users are advised to follow the Solid Black Triangle redirection symbols. Road users are advised to allow additional time for their journey.”

We’ll have more information about it as soon as we get it …