M Shadows, Tom Morello and John Dolmayan Cover Radiohead's Street Spirit - Kerrang!

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan works with Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello for a cover of Radiohead’s Street Spirit.

The single is taken from John’s upcoming album The Gray Men, with eight covers of songs that you might not expect SOAD’s stickman to spin – including Madonna’s Hung Up and What You Know from Two Door Cinema Club.

While talking to Rolling Stone about the decision to cover Radiohead’s bleak 1996 hit Street Spirit (Fade Out), John said he finds the song “truly moving and moving.”

He continues: “I love the gloomy, in-your-room-and-it-rains-outside, it’s cold, and your girlfriend dumped you with the feeling that this song always gave me … But when I got to it listened, I would be like: “I wish the drums came in earlier,” or: “How would (John) Bonham approach this song if this was a (Led) Zeppelin song?” Because I am such a fan of the song, I wanted to make a version of it as a tribute. ”

Listen below yourself.

This gray men’s tracklist:

1 Hung Up (Madonna cover)

2 Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead cover) (feat. M. Shadows and Tom Morello)

3 Beautiful Thieves ”(AFI cover)

4 Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads cover) (feat. Serj Tankian)

5 Rock Bottom (Eminem cover)

6 Runaway (Del Shannon cover)

7 Starman (David Bowie cover) (feat. Serj Tankian)

8 What you know (cover of Two Door Cinema Club)

These gray men will be released on February 28.

The album also contains two songs with System Of A Down bandmate Serj Tankian, which is the first music the couple recorded together since Serj’s solo album Elect The Dead from 2007.

There has been a call for a new SOAD album for quite some time, with fans waiting 15 years for a follow-up to Hypnotize.

Last year John emphasized in an Instagram message that as Tool, Rage Against The Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers can work in harmony again, that System might be the next one.

“Three of these bands can go out of their way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth as well,” read John’s message. “Maybe it’s time to put all nonsense aside, check the huge egos at the door and do together what none of us can do alone. Maybe, just maybe a miracle of Christmas will happen. Maybe it could be a System Of A Down to be. ‘

System Of A Down will run the download festival from June 12-14 in the UK. Buy your tickets here.

