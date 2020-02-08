M People singer Heather Small apologized to “disappointed” fans who complained about the length of their gig at Stockport Plaza last night.

The singer performed at the venue on Friday evening (February 7th) during a 30-minute show of “Heather Small – The Voice of M People plus Guests”.

However, some fans complained that it was simply not long enough.

In response, she used Twitter to apologize that she was “only contracted for 30 minutes” and was always trying to give fans and followers “100%”.

Several fans have informed Ms. Small on social media to express her disappointment.

@ cheekyboy1234 wrote: “Should be clear when we, as your true fans, bought tickets. I’ve seen you a lot and even though you did your best as always! There was no band, and just singing on a backing track that ran on a poor PA system is a bit poor for us who really love you! “

While @spellman commented, “If that was the deal, why did you take it? All fans there as you are on the bill and spent £ 30 on karaoke. Huge apologies don’t make it better. “

And @DirtyManchester wrote: “But you did everything well. It wasn’t an appearance by Heather Small. Many people who left felt that they had bought their tickets under false pretenses. Disappointing that you didn’t have more than 30 minutes. “

However @ scogoo7119 wrote: “It was a wonderful night, you were brilliant”

Another person contacted the M.E.N. to complain directly about the event.

Heather Small became famous with M People in the 90s

They said, “Heather Small M People was booed last night after their performance, 25 minutes on stage, then quickly off stage, fans shocked and sat there for a while, then booed, it is difficult to find reviews this morning !!

“She claimed that she was only under contract for 30 minutes, which is still shocking for headlines. The worst gig ever for the money. “

Ms Small Shot became known in the 1990s with M People – a dance band founded by Manchester Hacienda DJ Mike Pickering.

They had a number of top 10 hits with songs like “Moving On Up”, “One Night In Heaven” and “Search For The Hero”.

Not long after the Friday concert, Ms. Small tweeted: “Many thanks to all my fans and followers who were disappointed and dissatisfied with the length of today’s show in Stockport on the Plaza

“I was only contractually booked for 30 minutes and I always try to give my fans and followers 100%.

“Dear Heather”

The M.E.N. asked Stockport Plaza for a comment.