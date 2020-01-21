M. Night Shyamalan uses the bathroom break test to assess the quality of his films

advertisement

The director of The Sixth Sense, Split and Unbreakable and The Happening and The Last AIrbender, M. Night Shyamalan, is still at odds. After filming some of the top rated films in modern cinema along with some of the worst, this suggests that he may not be an excellent judge of his own work. But it may surprise you to learn that Shyamalan has a fairly unique and sensible way to find out whether the audience likes their film or not. It counts how many people take a bathroom break during the test demonstrations.

“So, you’re showing the first cut of the film and it’s really long. It has everything in it, so to speak. It doesn’t really go up and down. And about 50 people go to the bathroom during the screening. They just do it.” Get up and go to the movie at some point. And while you’re making the film and going on, 30 people go to the bathroom. And next time it’s 20 people, and then 10 people, then 4 people.

And then the last part of the film, when it’s done, its 2 people and they run and they look backwards on the screen as they go to the bathroom. And what’s really interesting is that when you are completely connected to the film, you stop thinking about yourself. And how 500 people forget that they had to go to the bathroom. “

Well, although that sounds like the activity of a creepy voyeur, it actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it. If a film grabs you so much that you absolutely need to know what’s going to happen next, even more desperately than if you suddenly have to use the facilities, then the film is sure to be a success.

In contrast to the audience, who doesn’t care what is going on on the big screen in front of them and casually goes in and out to relieve themselves. Still, it might make sense on this basis, but this kind of hobby is still pretty voyeuristic and creepy, so we advise you not to do it yourself.

Shyamalan is a director known for his twists and turns, creating a haunting atmosphere. These trends continue in his new Apple TV + series Servant. A few weeks after the death of their young son, which caused a break in their marriage, Dorothy and Sean Turner hire a nanny who takes care of baby Jericho, a lifelike baby doll.

The doll that Dorothy believes is her real child is the only thing that has brought her out of her catatonic state after Jericho’s death. While Sean deals with the grief alone, he becomes very suspicious of the nanny.

Servant is currently streaming to Apple TV +, which luckily means that you can pause playback and use the toilet as often as you like without being judged. This comes to us from Late Night with Seth Meyers.

