Lyttelton Arts Factory supplies Gladys and Alfie with humor and grace

Sabin Holloway / delivered

Gladys is cheerful, doughy but with moments of great uncertainty. Alfie is her silent, reliable and extremely stable helpmate.

REVIEW: Don’t expect highly charged detachments or cathartic drama in the production of Jane McLauchlan’s Gladys and Alfie Lyttelton Arts Factory – a love story from Invercargill.

What you will discover is a gentle but indisputable loving study of lasting love and aging. These are two soft souls who never rage against the dying of the light.

Instead, they are so closely linked by 45 years of marriage that they assume it will always be a duet rather than a solo. If, as Shakespeare noted, love is an always fixed sign that looks at storms and is never shaken, Gladys and Alfie are rarely troubled by what domestic or meteorological storms have swept through their peaceful lives.

As the years pass, life rests on seemingly immobile habits and routines – tea (of course with cheese buns) every Wednesday in the ornate tearooms, the daily crossword for her, bowls for him.

Closest to sin is the gate that crashes the weddings of complete strangers, but while Gladys reminds an embarrassed Alfie, according to Fair Go, weddings are public events.

Guided by Mike Friend, Gladys and Alfie quietly unfold themselves against the clever staging of Michael Carlton that supports this game with five mini sets. The LAF is also lucky to have recruited Yvonne Martin and Geoffrey Heath for the title roles.

This is a verbal game that, in less experienced hands, may falter, but Martin and Heath are full of hands in displaying the subtle nuances and hidden codes that every story of this nature must contain. Their performances – together and separately – are flawless.

At first glance, not much is happening in Gladys and Alfie – and here lies the potential for disaster.

But because of the professionalism of the direction of Friend and the performances of Martin and Heath, it would offer the possibility of a steep descent into the sticky sentimentality that plays about love in the winter that often reflects.

Director, cast and playwright navigate through a loaded terrain with thoughtfulness, humor and a lot of grace. You go away with the feeling that, despite the calm, undisturbed nature of this specific relationship, it still has a demonstrable heroic trait.

