“Baby Lyssa” Chapman has spawned a lot of drama in the Dog the Bounty Hunter community over the past few weeks. The family drama, separated from the heartbreaking loss of stepmother Beth, has found its way because father Duane “Dog ‘Chapman is said to be related to Moon Angell.

The longtime employee of the reality TV bounty hunter is said to be romantically involved in him, although he says she is just a helpful friend. Lyssa Chapman sees it differently and has exploded on social media, posting posts directed at Angell, her son, and Dog herself.

Her last post early Saturday morning made fans talk with the least amount of sparks. The reality star released a hashtag labeled “Barking Snakes” and followed with the emoji of a dog and a snake.

#BarkingSnakes 🐶 🐶

– Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 18, 2020

Fans who followed the family drama quickly reported and commented on the situation.

“I’m so sorry that this has become an everyday fight for Yawl, that’s what she wants, split up & share & that’s what happens … This shit didn’t happen until Beth passed it is always when the matriarch dies The family falls apart, “wrote one supporter.

WTF is wrong with him? Threatening You Seriously I’m sorry you threw that.

– Terry Andrews (@ TerryAn28718208) January 19, 2020

“I’ve never heard that before, but I like it. One of my favorites from here in Alabama is that you get up with fleas when you lie down with dogs,” added another.

“I think the rubbish has to go out … something smells rotten !!!” a third wrote, including some explicit references to Angell.

This post is far less noticeable than the accusations Chapman published and erased earlier in the morning.

“I tried so hard to blame a fraudster and her drug-addicted son for your actions,” Chapman wrote in the deleted posts. “Now I realize that you are just a bastard. I fought an evil even though you really are. You always were. You are the common denominator. … Take your best photo. Tell the world about my.” Suicide attempts. Tell the world all of my problems you’re trying to blackmail me. I will tell the world myself. All my problems, my mistakes.

All of this got to the bottom of Lyssa Chapman’s rumors from Season 2 of Dog’s Most Wanted. If the rumors are true, this could put a catch in these plans.

