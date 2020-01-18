Lyssa Chapman retweet supporting message amid explosive Twitter rants about Father Duane

advertisement

The drama between Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa” Chapman and her father Duane “Dog” Chapman continues to grow. The reality star’s alleged relationship with longtime partner Moon Angell hit the clan hard in the months after Beth Chapman’s death.

While daughter Cecily Chapman has also argued about the reported romance, Lyssa Chapman has been in the mud with Angell herself and has posted several worrying allegations on social media.

“I tried so hard to blame a fraudster and her drug-addicted son for your actions,” Chapman wrote in several tweets that have since been deleted, referring to Duane’s rumored girlfriend Moon Angell and her son. “Now I realize that you are just a bastard. I fought an evil even though you really are. You always were. You are the common denominator. … Take your best photo. Tell the world about my.” Suicide attempts. Tell the world all of my problems you’re trying to blackmail me. I will tell the world myself. All my problems, my mistakes.

Chapman went on to claim that her father had threatened her the night before and forced her to speak up.

“When he spoke to my father last night, he threatened to tell the world about my attempted suicide. So I feel like I have to tell the truth myself before he can act as his girlfriend against me. Everything I do I admit. ” Chapman continued. “I am NOT perfect. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I messed it up and I will continue to do it. But I will never be blackmailed. I would admit everything. Because I have to learn.” from my mistakes. ‘

The outbreak on social media had many critics in public, but also brought a lot of support. One in particular asked Lyssa Chapman to tweet the message with a thank you.

“Lyssa, your Bail Bond family, always has his back,” Colonel Jared Ring wrote to the reality star on Twitter. “They are all going through some very difficult times, but you know that if one of them has this reputation, they are right at your side. Please reach everything you need.” He closed the post with the hashtags “NYCBailEnforcement” and “RIPBeth”.

Others also added their own words of support, showing that there was a separation between the camps at this point.

The outbreak follows the publication of a New York Times profile by Duane “Dog” Chapman, in which the reality star talked about the need for “love” and his struggles after Ms. Beth’s death. One thing that caught the eye was Chapman’s claim that he was “broke” due to medical bills and other problems.

