advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will suspend a second consecutive WNBA season to continue her criminal justice reform efforts.

Moore told The New York Times in a story published on Wednesday that she decided to stay out of court for 2020. In her interview with the newspaper, she said that she was unwilling to retire. Moore’s agent confirmed her decision to The Associated Press.

advertisement

Head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement on Wednesday by the club that the Lynx had “had frequent contact with Moore” last year, and praised their “full” efforts to reform and the Ministry of Criminal Justice. Reeve did not go into Moore’s game status.

“We are proud of the way Maya works for justice and uses her platform to drive social change,” said Reeve.

Moore has also helped the US women’s team win two Olympic gold medals, but a US basketball spokesman confirmed to the AP that the striker is pending for the Tokyo Games this summer.

Moore has spent much of the past year helping a family friend overturn a conviction. Jonathan Irons has been detained since 1997 and was convicted of a non-fatal shot at a homeowner during a burglary. He is serving a 50-year sentence, but has asked a judge to reopen his case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement