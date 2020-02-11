Lyft Inc. reported Tuesday’s first quarter sales of more than $ 1 billion, but the shares fell in late trading.

Fourth quarter losses of $ 356 million, or $ 1.19 per share, were $ 1.02 billion in revenue, compared to $ 669.6 million in the previous year. Adjusted for stock-based compensation and other effects, Lyft recorded losses of $ 121.4 million, or 41 cents per share. According to FactSet, analysts expect an average expected adjusted loss of 53 cents per share of sales of $ 984 million.

have continued to suffer enormous losses and injured their new shares after going public last year. However, sentiment has improved in 2020, especially after Uber raised its profitability target last week when it released its fourth-quarter financial results. The Lyft share had risen by more than 25% by Tuesday in 2020, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index

Gain of 3.8% during this period. Shares closed 0.4% on Tuesday at $ 53.94 and then fell more than 4% immediately after the results were released.

Lyft saw losses of $ 2.25 billion in the first three quarters of 2019, but announced layoffs earlier this year as it plans to cut back and seek profits. Chief Executive Logan Green said last year that Lyft would be profitable by the end of 2021 if some costs were excluded. Uber had also targeted 2021 for adjusted profitability, but said in its conference call that the new target was the fourth quarter of this year.

Lyft forecast sales of $ 1.055 billion to $ 1.06 billion for the first quarter of this year and $ 4.58 billion to $ 4.65 billion for the full year. According to FactSet, analysts anticipated sales of $ 1.047 billion in the first quarter and $ 4.6 billion for the full year.

