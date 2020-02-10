Lyft Inc. faces a difficult task.

When the ride hail service announces fourth quarter results after Tuesday’s close, investors and analysts will inevitably draw a comparison with its larger competitor Uber Technologies Inc.

, The market leader announced last week that it would post an adjusted profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 – ahead of its previous forecast for some time in 2021. Uber reported a loss in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that was below expectations and the stock almost rose 10% Friday ,

For Lyft

is the pressure on. Last month, 5,500 employees announced 90 layoffs in marketing and business. “We have carefully considered the resources we need to meet our 2020 business goals, and the restructuring of some of our teams reflects this,” Lyft said in a statement to MarketWatch.

The San Francisco-based company has lost around $ 2.25 billion in the past three quarters, raising questions about its ability to make profits. Last year, Lyft boss Logan Green said it would be profitable until the end of 2021 if some costs were excluded.

Indeed, Lyft has its supporters when it comes to profitability.

RBC Capital Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Mark Mahaney, believes that there is a greater likelihood of an up / down variance, due in part to what we believe to be improved industry conditions (lower coupon / discount intensity).

“We continue to view Lyft’s valuation at the current level as attractive, reflecting the growing trend of the transportation-as-service (TaaS, potential> $ 1 billion) market,” added Cowen analyst John Blackledge added in a January 30 announcement that it maintained an outperform rating, but lowered its price target from $ 84 to $ 78. “We expect the secular shift to continue, led by younger age groups who are about twice as likely to be Lyft MAUs (based on our latest survey data) and services such as Lyft are increasingly replacing Look at cars. “

What to expect

merits: Of the 23 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Lyft is expected to report an average loss of $ 1.37 per share after a loss of $ 1.65 per share at the beginning of the quarter. FactSet analysts expect a loss of $ 409 million for the quarter.

According to estimates by buy and sell side analysts, fund managers, scientists and others, crowdsources predict a loss of 57 cents per share based on 33 estimates.

Revenue: According to 30 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Lyft’s Wall Street expects sales of $ 984 million. Lyft reported sales of $ 670 million and a loss of $ 249 million or a loss per share of $ 11.37 in the fourth quarter of last year. FactSet expects Lyft to report 22.8 million active drivers.

It is estimated that sales of $ 984.5 million are expected based on 36 estimates.

According to FactSet data, of the 38 analysts covering Lyft, 26 have a buy or overweight, 11 a hold rating and one a sales rating with an average target price of $ 65.79.

Stock movement: Lyft shares have withdrawn 36% since the IPO on March 29, 2019. The reverse is the wider S & P 500

The index rose 18% over the same period.

