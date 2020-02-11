Love is a delicate thing.

In Emily Bennett’s short film LVRS, the film begins with the dawn and the light of a new day through the window as we watch a sleeping woman in white in a bare white room in a white bed soaked in linen. Her lover, a man who only wears black boxer shorts, stands at the foot of her bed and slips under the covers until it lies directly on top of her. A man whose face we never see, but who is a mirror that reflects the happiness of women and the loving looks of love. The only words she says during the film are: I love you. As in most relationships, when something is wrong, painful, or out of order, you don’t necessarily see what lies ahead, but rather reflects the salad years of the relationship, in which emotions are in their euphoric state, much like in a drug. In my opinion, Bennett does the same by giving the audience obvious clues and indications of turmoil, abuse, gas lighting, and remembering painful decisions, but only seeing the radiant light of first love in the mirror. In the end, the woman is unrecognizable and when she is finally able to see her true self, the mirror breaks like her. Kudos to Bennett and her phenomenal direction to write and act as a protagonist. The composer Darren Callahan’s atmospheric music immediately sets the tone of threatening fear and never gives way, even if it gives the impression that things are bliss One or two chords of a happy / playful melody. The effective staging of Katharin Mraz’s production design with the brilliant use of the colors white and red in several variations of the film as a symbol of danger and a sign of something that is wrong is simple and elegant. This also gives the audience a few seconds to consider themselves an indication that an act of violence is imminent. A brilliant act. When a viewer looks at the title, he immediately sees a shortened version of LOVERS as what the LVRS meant. I would never have noticed the closeness that LOVERS and LEAVERS has in many ways and the revelation alone on the title card. A David Lynch likes an emotional, nail-biting look at what happens when we don’t see or reject what is right in front of us, but use the reflections of a quieter time in a relationship and how that reflects the ugliness of love. It would be ironic if this were used in a marketing campaign for a mirror company. This short film has received well-deserved and well-deserved awards at its festival run, and for my part, I demand more from the talented Emily Bennett and her team. After thinking about this film and letting it sit with me, I realized that the three words “I love you” that our heroine says to the mirror throughout the film should be a message for yourself before it is too was late. LVRS is a reflective look at how a destructive relationship can make you unrecognizable, especially for yourself.

– Cati Glidewell

