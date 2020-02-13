It’s time to shine yours Gucci Belt. The Italian brand has opened a restaurant in one of the most posh cities in the world.

As can be seen on Hypebeast, the luxury clothing company opened its first restaurant in the United States. According to the article, the property is an extension of the outpost of Florence, Italy, Gucci Osteria. The hotel is located in Beverly Hills. The Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura opened on February 8th.

This new venture is reported to do justice to Gucci’s signature opulence with a king-appropriate decor. This includes details made of marble, imported tiles and velvet. Sitting at Gucci’s Rodeo Drive retail stores gives you a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles skyline. Regarding the range on offer, award-winning chef Massimo Bottura curated the menu to combine classic Italiano with a feel-good Americana.

The restaurant had a gentle opening on the Oscar weekend, but will be officially opened to the public on February 17 and can only accommodate up to 50 guests at a time. More information about Gucci Osteria can be found here.

Photos: Pablo Enriquez / Gucci