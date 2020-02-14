DAVID WHITE / STUFF

Around 40 luxury car owners took part in the event.

Around 40 luxury cars drive onto Auckland’s main street on Saturday morning.

The Ferraris and Lamborghinis procession on Queen Street is part of an annual charity supercar rally organized by the Bread Foundation.

The event was launched as a means of funding charitable activities for the foundation and is the primary source of funding, said Mustafa “Mussie” Sheikh, founder of the Bread Foundation.

DAVID WHITE / STUFF

A gold Lamborghini was just one of the cars that participated in the event.

Drivers involved in the public convoy pay a donation to register their vehicles.

CONTINUE READING:

* Ateed plans to bring WRC Rally New Zealand back

* Fan fun in Pukekohe Town Square for supercars

* Italian builds super sports cars from scratch

According to Sheikh, the foundation regularly leads mentoring groups and donates items to vulnerable children in New Zealand.

DAVID WHITE / STUFF

The event was held to raise money for underprivileged children.

“I grew up in Gisborne and moved to the University of Auckland. I saw that there were only two different things between the two places. When I grew up, a lot of children came to school all winter without lunch, shoes and damp uniforms. I could see the inequalities and wanted to do something. “

Sheikh said that he sees the foundation not as “giving back” but rather as “responsibility”.

“After I founded the foundation, I realized how difficult it was to collect donations. I thought a luxury car rally could create passive marketing by putting stickers for the bread foundation on each car.

“These cars draw attention to themselves.”

In the beginning, Sheikh approached the people on the street with “really cool cars” and asked them to take part in the rally.

“It has gotten bigger now and I hope it can continue to grow,” said Sheikh.