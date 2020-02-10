Luke Perry was noticeably absent from the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 9, and social media users were not satisfied.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, Alum died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. He died a week after the 2019 Academy Awards.

“He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s think about Luke Perry tonight,” tweeted one person.

A second user wrote: “Luke Perry Wasn’t In The Memorial?” He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night !! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars. “

A third person tweeted: “I would like to know why Luke Perry wasn’t in this presentation. REST IN PEACE. #Oscars. “

Perry appeared in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which won 10 awards on Sunday, including “Best Film.” Brad Pitt He has already been recognized as the best supporting actor for his role in the film. Pitt, 56 and Leonardo Dicaprio It was previously known that they were struck by the stars when they first saw Perry on the set.

“This is Luke, the King of Perry!” Pitt recalled saying to DiCaprio, 44, in his cover story for Esquire’s 2019 summer edition. “We were like kids in the candy store because I remember going to the studios and being [Beverly Hills, 90210] and he was the icon of coolness for us as a teenager. It was this strange excitement that I had to trade with him. “

The ad-Astra actor added that Perry was “incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed” to his craft.

“He couldn’t have been friendlier and more wonderful,” Pitt told the magazine. “I had to sit down and have wonderful conversations with him. It was really special. “

DiCaprio added: “I remember my friend Vinny, who is also in the film. We came in and both had the butterfly moment like” Oh my god, that’s Luke Perry over there! “.

Perry is survived by his son Jack [22] and daughter Sophie [19], who he shared with his ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer,