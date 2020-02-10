LOS ANGELES – After a big night at the Oscars, many people went to Twitter to show their disappointment when a popular actor was not mentioned during a memorial section.

Luke Perry, who died of a stroke in March 2019 at the age of 52, was clearly forgotten in the play “In Memoriam” at the Academy Awards that pay tribute to representatives of show business who died last year.

Remarkably, Perry’s latest film was “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was nominated eight times and won two awards. In the film, he plays Wayne Maunder, a 1960s television actor.

Perry fans used social media to express their outrage that the actor was not mentioned.

Excluding Luke Perry from the Memoriam Academy Awards was disrespectful. It appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Film. Quentin Tarantino personally chose Luke for his film. Why shouldn’t he mention him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N

– Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 10, 2020

Perry’s acting career lasted almost 30 years, with hit shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and most recently Riverdale.

Fans quickly pointed out that horror legends Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce, who died in the summer at the age of 20, were also excluded from the segment.

All three were mentioned in the more extensive online in-memoriam segment on the Academy’s website.

