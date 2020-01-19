Luke Kuechly's pension indicates a greater trend

advertisement

Losing former Texas football backer De’Gabriel Floyd due to injury problems could be a trend that linebackers regularly identify today.

In what has been one of the biggest surprises of the year so far in all sports, Carolina Panther’s star line backer Luke Kuechly played and stopped in an emotional video on January 14. Kuechly withdrew from the NFL at the age of only 28, and he is not the first linebacker to do this at such a young age. This is a trend that is becoming increasingly common among footballers with the passing of the years. The Texas football program even experienced that last year with a real freshman linebacker.

Last fall, the Texas Longhorns football program learned that it would lose the former four-star linebacker and Westlake Village, CA, native De’Gabriel Floyd. Floyd withdrew from football through a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. He may not be confident that he could recover to full health and that it could be a recurring injury.

This trend of line bakers who retire at a very young age does not all seem to be due to pre-existing injury problems. Another common young linebacker retirement that is often mentioned on this subject is the former San Francisco 49ers rookie striking Chris Borland. Other linebackers who retired from the 49ers at a relatively young age, apparently due to injuries, were the stars Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman.

advertisement

Linebackers is one of the most violent positions in football, so recurring spine and concussion issues make sense why all these players are concerned about their long-term health. Floyd had these injury problems that went back to his high school football career in Westlake in California.

In the case of Kuechly, his retirement may be due to the lack of direction for the Panthers franchise at the moment and a loss of full motivation to play longer in the NFL. But injuries are a possible factor for Kuechly’s early retirement that cannot be ignored.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXBzlcq7HEM [/ embed]

This is what Kuechly had to say about this subject in his retirement video.

It is a difficult decision. I have thought a lot about it. I think this is the right chance for me to move on, it makes me sad because I like to play this game, I have been playing it since I was a little kid. It is my favorite thing to do in the world. The memories I have of this place and this organization and playing on the field with these guys – they will never leave.

But the love for football does not seem to have faded for Kuechly. Allegedly he is considering a way to coach football with the Panthers now that his playing days are over.

Similar to the announcement that Floyd would withdraw from football before ever adapting to the sincere Longhorns, Kuechly sought the support of his team. Head coach Tom Herman and the medical staff of Longhorns had to be patient with many of their signatories from the 2018 and 2019 recruitment classes.

There were problems from both signing classes that were important and that went far beyond the schedule. For example, a red-shirt first-year student who walked back Derrian Brown had to sit outside the entire 2019 season because he had a scary hospitalization last season.

Next: 5 impactful early transfers for Texas

Floyd could still remain involved in football as a coach. But all these linebackers who retire earlier can certainly be a sign of what is to come. Linebacker is a difficult position to play in the long term, and injuries can regularly hinder the health of the player in the long term.

This pension trend is clearly something that has an impact on the realm of both university football and the NFL.

advertisement