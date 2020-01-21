Luke Combs to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

advertisement

Luke Combs is booked for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. The country star is the musical guest in the February 1 episode of the sketch comedy.

Combs will perform two songs during his SNL performance, which will be his debut in the long-running show. NFL player JJ Watt is the special guest host of the episode.

Combs ‘Saturday Night Live performance venue is simply the newest in a long list of milestone moments for the nationwide superstar on the rise since the release of his debut album, This One’s for You, in 2017. At the end of 2019, Combs’ second disc, What You See is what you get debuted at number 1 in both the country and all-genre charts. His most recent single ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ is his seventh consecutive hit in the charts and spent three weeks in first place.

advertisement

The CMA male vocalist of the year 2019, Combs was also included in the Grand Ole Opry in 2019 and earned new male artist of the year at the ACM Awards of 2019. He was nominated for the best new artist at the Grammy Awards 2019 and is for Best Duo / Group Performance, for his version of “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn, on the 2020 Grammy.

A week after his SNL debut, Combs launches its 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour. During the trek, Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will be the special guests of Combs.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on NBC at 11:35 PM ET. Taylor Swift, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton and more country stars have been in the show’s musical guests for more than 40 years.

50 country songs that everyone must hear before they die

.

advertisement