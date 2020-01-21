Luke Combs makes his Saturday Night Live debut

advertisement

Luke Combs will make his debut on Saturday night. The aspiring country superstar will appear on February 1 in the legendary sketch comedy program.

According to a press release on Tuesday (January 21st), Combs will be the musical guest of an episode moderated by JJ Watt. The news makes him one of the few country performers to achieve a coveted booking for the long-standing show. Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett have also performed on Saturday Night Live in recent years.

SNL’s appearance is a milestone in a series of career successes that Combs has achieved in recent years. He has released an uninterrupted series of seven No. 1 hits in Billboard’s Country Airplay table since his debut single “Hurricane” in 2016, including “When It Rains It Pours”, “One Number Away” and “She Got the Best of Me “” and “Beautiful Crazy” from his debut album “This One’s For You”.

See the story of “Though I’m Going”

Combs released its second album, What You See Is What You Get, in November 2019, which topped the Billboard All-Genre Billboard 200 charts and sold 172,000 equivalent units. It also topped the charts in Canada, Australia and the UK, and had the biggest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million streams.

The aspiring star has placed “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Even Though I’m Leaving” two more singles on number 1 of the new album. His upcoming “What You See Is What You Get” tour starts on February 7th with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as Combs’ opening act. The data series includes his very first headlining stadium show on May 2 at the Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.

The details of the Combs performance on Saturday night have not been released.

These are the top 10 Luke Combs songs:

