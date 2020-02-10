Country singer Luke Combs added a powerful new song to his live shows. Currently on his national headliner On the tour, the 29-year-old started to share a new song with the title “Without You” with the fans. Press “Play” above to see live recordings of the new tune.

The new song is an ode to everyone who sacrificed something to be part of Combs’ own journey to success. In the heartfelt story, he honors his mother, father, fiancee and fans by thanking their victims.

“When I’m up here on stage, the spotlight is on my face, but I can see you,” says Combs in the song’s refrain. “It is I who strumminate this Gibson, I am the one they like to honor, but I mean nothing without you.”

Although he recently added the title to his nightly set lists, the then unnamed song appeared for the first time on some smaller, more intimate appearances by Combs last year.

2020 will be a busy year for the country singer, who just appeared live on Saturday evening on February 1st as a musical guest. He was also nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his version of “Brand” for Best Duo / Group Performance New Man “with Brooks & Dunn.

In addition to these appearances, Combs recently released a new duet with Eric Church – his longtime music hero – on country radio. The song titled “Does to Me” pays homage to the moments in his life when he may not achieve awards or fame, but which mean a lot to him personally.

Fans can continue to follow Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour with the opening acts Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker until September.

Luke Combs lives in Nashville: 5 ways to prove his superstar status