Luke Combs has decided to try out a new song during his current headlining tour, and the very personal composition already sounds like a hit for his fans.

“I think it’s probably called ‘Without You’,” Combs said charming to the audience when he introduced the freshly minted song, so new that it doesn’t even have a permanent title.

The lyrics are about the sacrifices his loved ones made to support him throughout his life. He refers to his parents’ hard work (including finding that his mother always had a second job), as well as his fiancé’s selflessness to watch him pursue his dream … all to make him a star, who he is now.

“It didn’t dawn on me then, but now I see that I wouldn’t be here without her,” he says in the chorus. “When I’m up here on this stage, the spotlight is on my face, but I can see you. It is I who amaze this Gibson, I am the one who likes to pay tribute to you, but I mean nothing without you.”

Combs is on the rise these days after releasing his second album “What You See Is What You Get” in November 2019. It was placed at number 1 on the Billboard Billboard 200 charts of all genres. He started the tour of the same name on February 7, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as opening act. Combs also debuted on the famous late night show Saturday Night Live on February 1st.

