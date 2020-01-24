Luke Bryan's mother invites fans to 'Mama Bryan's Spa Party'

advertisement

Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa Festival is in full swing in Mexico after it started on Wednesday (January 22). Though the event has a number of names on the A-list, one of the biggest stars of the event is Bryan’s mother LeClaire, who wouldn’t dream of missing the festival, and is enjoying herself to the fullest with all the fun.

In a fun video on Instagram, LeClaire is shown stretched out in a bubbling whirlpool, and several beer cans dance around her. “Hello, you Luke Bryan fans here for Crash My Party,” she says. “Do you want to come to Mama Bryan’s spa party?”

Not surprisingly, fans responded in droves and the majority said they were more than happy to celebrate with Mama Bryan. “Why can’t my mother-in-law be as cool as you?” Considered a commentator. LeClaire’s own daughter-in-law, Luke’s wife Caroline, ironically wrote, “I’m bringing you tequila.”

LeClaire has already established itself as one of the unofficial highlights of her son’s annual festival, after she showed last year that she can celebrate a rock star harder. “Who let her out of her cage?!?!?!” posted Caroline in 2019 and shows an Instagram video with LeClaire hanging around the pool, double fisted with a few beers and grooved with fans (if they don’t sprinkle beer on their heads).

Crash My Playa 2020 runs until January 25th. For the first time since its launch in 2015, the event will take place in a single resort, the Moon Palace Cancun, which offers a 24-hour concierge service with all-inclusive food and drinks, multiple pools and bars – we are all of us sure mom bryan is having fun. The cast shows Jason Aldean in his first appearance on Crash My Playa as well as Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock.

