Luke Bryan topped the country charts six years ago with a heartbreaking song. In the week of February 15, 2014, Bryan’s “Drink a Beer” began his five-week reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list.

The contemplative song was co-written by Jim Beavers and Chris Stapleton and includes a narrator who copes with the confusing news about the sudden death of a loved one (“Sometimes the bigger plan is difficult to understand / it doesn’t make sense at the moment.” ) by jumping up a cold: “So I’ll sit right here / On the edge of this pier / Watch the sunset disappear / And have a beer.”

Fittingly, Bryan’s vocal performance is grim and sad, perhaps because the song resonated with him for real reasons: his older brother Chris died in a car accident in 1996, while his sister Kelly died unexpectedly a few years later.

“She was at home with her 3-year-old and it was as if someone had switched off the lights. You never found out what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, nobody could find out, ”Bryan said to People, adding that her death was“ unusually tragic ”.

Still, Bryan seemed to appreciate the chance to use the song to honor his family. When he performed “Drink a Beer” at the 2013 CMA Awards, he projected a photo of his siblings behind him at the end of the song – and asked Stapleton, who also sang in the studio version of the song, to repeat his contributions to the show.

“Luke asked me to sing on the track for his new album and we performed it together live, but I am particularly honored that he asked me to be on the CMAs with him on Wednesday night,” said Stapleton in time.

Bryan replied the gratitude: “This is the coolest sad song ever,” he said. “It has a special place in my heart and I am honored that the authors have allowed me to record it.”

“Drink a Beer” was eventually awarded platinum and remains one of Bryan’s signature songs. In another touching turn, Lady Antebellum played Stapleton at the CMT Ceremony “Artist of the Year 2014” and “Drink a Beer” because Bryan left the event because of his brother-in-law’s death.

Luke Bryan’s first band was called WHAT ?!

Luke Bryan’s silly (and sexiest) looks

,