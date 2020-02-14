Luke Bryan fans can now hear the title track of the country star’s upcoming new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Press “Play” above to hear the song Bryan dropped early Friday morning (February 14th).

“Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell:” Born here, living here, dying here, “Bryan’s ear” caught “immediately,” he tells people. “It has to do with me – how I grew up, like me I have so many roots and so many connections to my hometown, “says the American from Leesburg, Georgia,” and it is very important in country music to be tied to your hometown. “

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will be released on April 24th. The project is Bryan’s seventh studio release and its first since 2017, What Makes You Country.

“I have some things that I looked at, that I go to the studio to record them that sound very vintage, but then I have some things that contain some new and different sounds. Bryan shared at Hometown Rising in September. “I think I always have to marry them somehow. I won’t have an album with a steel guitar on every track, but do I have a steel guitar on this album? Yes.”

Bryan will celebrate his new album with a Summer 2020 tour called the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The hike takes its name from a line in “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”.

