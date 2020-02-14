It’s always an honor to sing the national anthem, but Luke Bryan took it to a new level on Thursday evening (February 13) when he sang it in memory of his late niece, who died when she was only seven months old ,

In the Bridgestone Arena, the “Hockey Has Heart Congenital Defect Awareness Night” took place in the Bridgestone Arena when the Nashville Predators competed against the New York Islanders. Bryan was not only there to sing the hymn, but also acted as a representative of the Brett Boyer Foundation.

Bryan and his wife Caroline lost their niece Sadie Brett Boyer in 2017 due to complications from congenital heart disease (CAD), which is caused when the heart or blood vessels near the heart fail to form properly before birth. The foundation is now working to raise awareness of CHD and fund research to fund early treatment options.

When Bryan went out on the ice to sing and kneel next to two other young CHD patients, it was an incredibly touching moment. Even more emotional was the fact that, according to Tennessean, there were more than 200 people in the audience who were also affected by the disease.

Unfortunately, Caroline Bryan was unable to attend the event because she was suffering from the flu. This emerges from a post in her Instagram stories.

Bryan’s appearance took place just a few hours before the country superstar released a new song “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”. This is the title track of his seventh studio album to be released on April 24th.

